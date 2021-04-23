Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cambridge Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. The company has a market cap of $571.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CATC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

