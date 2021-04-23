NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 257.52, a quick ratio of 257.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.70.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile
