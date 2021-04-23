WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,755,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,059,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 153,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 100,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after buying an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 115,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88.

