Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Position Trimmed by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,028 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 3.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69.

