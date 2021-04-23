WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 1,490 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 120.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $181.95 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $142.36 and a one year high of $183.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.53 and its 200 day moving average is $171.77.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

