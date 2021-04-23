ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKWBF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ROCKWOOL International A/S stock opened at $430.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.59. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $448.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

