Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE FCPT opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,280,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,944,000. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,717,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 249,416 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

