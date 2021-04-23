Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FSLY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Shares of FSLY opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -104.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,439,446.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,110 shares of company stock worth $24,315,186. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 34,442.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.