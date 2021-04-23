D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

D.R. Horton has raised its dividend by 70.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NYSE:DHI opened at $95.52 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

