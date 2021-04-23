Banner Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Banner has raised its dividend payment by 67.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banner will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.