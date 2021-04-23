Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%.
Navios Maritime stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.53. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $15.42.
Navios Maritime Company Profile
