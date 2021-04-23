Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%.

Navios Maritime stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.53. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

