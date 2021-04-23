Badger DAO Price Hits $25.80 on Major Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $221.97 million and $37.91 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for $25.80 or 0.00052891 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00065452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00017773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00091446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.41 or 0.00669132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00050452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,842.00 or 0.07876048 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,603,194 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

