First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 201 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $456.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.64. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.75 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,502,617 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

