First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 81.5% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 48,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,029,000 after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $371.26 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.85. The firm has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.