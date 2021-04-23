First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,331 shares of company stock worth $5,558,653. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day moving average of $109.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.