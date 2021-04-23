SuperFarm 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.43 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $169.14 million and approximately $15.43 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00003402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.74 or 0.00743607 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014950 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 55.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

