First Business Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 154,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,332,000. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 149,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

