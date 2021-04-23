First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $998,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 31.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 581,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $75,907,000 after purchasing an additional 52,511 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,498 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,976 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $143.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,419. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

