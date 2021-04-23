1,241 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

