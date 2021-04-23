Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $124,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $67,920,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after acquiring an additional 838,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $13,944,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.