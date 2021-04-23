Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $110,000 Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,415,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,629,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WABC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

