Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $82,000 Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 210,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,149,000.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

