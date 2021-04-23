Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9,775.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $46.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

