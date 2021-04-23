iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $69,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $257.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.40 and a 1 year high of $261.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

