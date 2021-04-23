Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from continued growth in its auto care and batteries businesses, which drove the top line during first-quarter fiscal 2021. Moreover, distribution gains and shifting of shipments boosted organic sales. For fiscal 2021, the company expects net sales to grow at the higher end of the previously-projected range of 2-4%. This is likely to be driven by favorable demand trends. Additionally, the company is on track with efforts to drive efficiency. Markedly, it expects synergies in the bracket of $40-$45 million during fiscal 2021. However, elevated costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic have been hurdle for the company. Such high costs put pressure on gross margin in first quarter. Additionally, higher operating expenses were a drag.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Shares of ENR opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Energizer by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,555,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

