Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.98.

