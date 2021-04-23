Brokerages Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. AGCO posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

AGCO opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $153.82.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,976,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AGCO by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AGCO by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 214,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

