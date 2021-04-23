-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.47). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

IOVA stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

