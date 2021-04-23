Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $32.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.30 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.70.

NYSE:OXY opened at $24.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $4,769,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $384,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 37.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

