$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. GMS reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in GMS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in GMS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GMS by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in GMS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in GMS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. GMS has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

