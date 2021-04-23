Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 26.40-26.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.3-68.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.17 billion.
LMT stock opened at $380.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $423.90.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
