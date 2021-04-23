Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 26.40-26.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.3-68.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.17 billion.

LMT stock opened at $380.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

