frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get frontdoor alerts:

FTDR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $34.91 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. Analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in frontdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,626,000 after purchasing an additional 99,633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on frontdoor (FTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.