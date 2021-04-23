Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “

HJLI stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.01% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

