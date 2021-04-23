Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

MGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. Magna International has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.48.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Magna International by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after buying an additional 3,635,000 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,744,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,289,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Magna International by 1,858.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 59,440 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

