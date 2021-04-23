Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Securities

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $40.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $624.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $159,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $300,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 351.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 87,245 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.