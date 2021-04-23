Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

CANG opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. Cango has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $970.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Cango during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

