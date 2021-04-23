Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for OrganiGram (OGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for OrganiGram (NASDAQ: OGI):

4/20/2021 – OrganiGram had its “underperformer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

4/17/2021 – OrganiGram was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

4/15/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – OrganiGram was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

4/14/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $3.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

3/16/2021 – OrganiGram had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.90 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $4.25 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – OrganiGram had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.50. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/11/2021 – OrganiGram had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

3/10/2021 – OrganiGram was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.25 to $4.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $585.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OrganiGram by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

