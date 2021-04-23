Rogers Communications to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.73 billion.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

