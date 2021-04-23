Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $165.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.58. The firm has a market cap of $434.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.