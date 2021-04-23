V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.64 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

