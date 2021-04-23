Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

NYSE DEO opened at $181.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.46.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

