Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $120.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cboe Global Markets to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NYSE:CBOE opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $107.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

