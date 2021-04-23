Truist Securities Raises Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $102.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.92.

CHH opened at $111.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.16. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

