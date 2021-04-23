Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $102.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after buying an additional 1,564,081 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 986,388 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,325,000 after purchasing an additional 929,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,380,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,766,000 after purchasing an additional 880,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

