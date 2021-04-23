Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Raised to $57.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 822,139 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

