B. Riley Raises Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $113.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.50.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE:CRI opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $105.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Carter’s by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.