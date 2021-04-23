Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

