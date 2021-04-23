Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Black Stone Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by 43.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 155.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.8%.

BSM stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

