Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $76.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.96.

Shares of BX opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $84.47.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

