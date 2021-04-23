Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of ASPN opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.21 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $7,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 347,880 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,227,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

